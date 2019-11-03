Snowstorm, rain and ice slick to grip Kazakhstan Sun

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather accompanied by rain and snow is set to persist across the greater part of Kazakhstan on Sunday, November 3, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, black ice, and high wind are forecast to hit today Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Kostanay regions.

Snowstorms and black ice are to linger in Aktobe region.

Patches of fog and strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s are expected in Zhambyl, Karaganda regions. Thunderstorms are likely to strike Turkestan region with wind predicted at a speed of 15-20m/s.

West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty are to face fog in the morning and evening.