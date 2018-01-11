Snowstorm, strong winds predicted in Kazakhstan on Jan 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts will still prevail over most regions of Kazakhstan, and, as result, will cause snowfalls, patchy fog, icy surfaces, and strong winds accompanied by snowstorms, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

The wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions. Moreover, 25 m/s gusts and snowstorm are expected at night in some areas of Akmola region, while Kostanay region will see patches of fog.

Winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s at night in most of Karaganda region, and during the daylight hours in some areas of the region. Also, blizzard is expected in the region in the daytime.

As to Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions, 15-20 m/s strong winds, patchy fog, slippery roads, and snowstorms are predicted.

Almaty, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions will see patchy fog and icy surfaces. In addition, wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s in Almaty and Mangistau regions.