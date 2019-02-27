Snowstorm, strong winds predicted in Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There will be scattered snow in most of Kazakhstan, except for the southeastern part of the country. Patchy fog, ice slick, blizzard, and strong winds are expected, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, patches of fog, ice slick, blizzard, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second are expected in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.

Almaty region will see patchy fog in the morning. In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol, 17-22 mps wind with gusts up to 25 mps are predicted.



In Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions, there will be a snowstorm. In Pavlodar region, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps. In North Kazakhstan region, there will be patches of fog.

In Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions, patches of fog and ice slick are expected. Besides, Zhambyl region will see 15-20 mps strong wind.

Patchy fog is also expected in Turkestan and Aktobe regions.