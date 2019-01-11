EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:35, 11 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Snowstorm to grip W Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowstorm, fog and storm are forecast to hit Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions on January 12, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports.

    Snowstorm, fog and wind gusting 15-20m/s are expected on Saturday in Kostana region. Snowstorm and wind blowing 18 m/s are to sweep through Kostanay city during the day. Chances of storm are high.

    Heavy precipitations, ice slick, drift storm and wind gusting 15-20 m/s are predicted to strike West Kazakhstan tomorrow. Uralsk will face patches of fog, snowstorm, ice slick and wind gusting up to 18 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

    Tags:
    Kostanay region Kazhydromet West Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!