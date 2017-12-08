Snowstorm to hit Karaganda region this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has issued a snowstorm alert for Karaganda region this weekend, Kazinform reports.

Snowstorm, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps (mainly in northern, western and central parts of the region) and icy surfaces are forecast for Karaganda region on December 9-10.



Local residents are highly recommended to avoid long trips this weekend, especially at night time and in case the weather conditions worsen.