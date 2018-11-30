Snowstorm to hit Kazakhstan on Fri

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is expected today to face precipitations, locally heavy ones, gusty wind accompanied by windstorm, while the country's north is to observe fog and ice slick, Kazinform reports.

Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28, 30 m/s, ice slick and snowstorm are to strike today Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions, Kazhydropmet reports.



Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s, fog , ice slick and windstorm are also to strike Turkestan, Almaty regions.



Wind blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s in the night, fog and ice slick, wind storm are forecast to batter Akmola region.



Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions are to face wind speeding 15-20 m/s, fog and ground blizzard.



Snowstorm, locally ice slick are forecast for Pavlodar region, while Mangistau region is predicted to observe wind blowing 15-20 m/s. Fog is to blanket West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.