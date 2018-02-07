EN
    18:00, 07 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Snowstorm to hit Kazakhstan this week

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for February 8-10, Kazinform reports.

    According to the weather forecasters, the extensive anticyclone prevailing over the country begins slowly moving back to Western Siberia, and the frosts will retreat with it as well. It will be replaced by a cold cyclone forming over the northwestern regions of Kazakhstan. Therefore, no precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan over the next two days.

    The situation will change on February 10 as the cold cyclone will cause scattered snowfall, snowstorm, and wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s in the northwestern, northern and central regions.

     

