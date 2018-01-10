Snowstorm to persist in Astana next three days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny intervals, occasional snowfalls, snowstorm, and slippery surfaces are expected tomorrow in Astana, according to astana.gov.kz.

The weather forecasters warn that air temperature on January 11 will be -6 ...- 8°C , and will further decline in the afternoon. The southwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s during the day, and at night the wind speed will reach 25 m/s.

On January 12, cloud coverage, intermittent snowfalls, and low drifting snow are predicted. The westerly and northwesterly wind will be as strong as 9-14 m/s, with 15-20 m/s gusts at night. The temperature at night and in the daytime will be -11 ...- 13°C.

On January 13, the forecasters promise that it will be cloudy in the capital city as well. Occasional snow flurry and low drifting snow are expected. The speed of the westerly and northwesterly wind will range from 9 to 14 m/s. The temperature at night and in the daylight hours will be -18 ...- 20°C.