    08:18, 08 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Snowstorm to rule the day in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM- Unstable weather persists in some regions of the country, RSE "Kazhydromet" reports.

    Fog, black ice, strong wind of 15-20 mps is predicted for Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan.
    Strong wind of 15-20 mps with a snowstorm is expected in Mangystau East Kazakhstan region.
    Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions of the country.
    Fog, black ice and strong wind of 18-23 mps is forecast for Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region.
    Fog, ice slick, strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected in Atyrau, Karaganda regions.

