Snowstorm warning issued for Astana and Akmola rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued snowstorm warning for Astana and Akmola region.

December 18-19 snowstorm, strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected in Astana city. Forecasters predict that wind gusting up to 20 meters per second with the gusts of 23-28 mps will torment Akmola region of the country. According to the weather forecast, it will be slippery in most regions of the country.