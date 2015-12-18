EN
    12:05, 18 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Snowstorm warning issued for Astana and Akmola rgn

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued snowstorm warning for Astana and Akmola region.

    December 18-19 snowstorm, strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected in Astana city. Forecasters predict that wind gusting up to 20 meters per second with the gusts of 23-28 mps will torment Akmola region of the country. According to the weather forecast, it will be slippery in most regions of the country.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Astana Incidents
