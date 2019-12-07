Snowstorms and snowfalls to grip Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, December 7, heavy snowfalls, while the country’s west, southwest and southeast are to enjoy weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

Wind gusting 23-28, sometimes up to 30 m/s is forecast to sweep across Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions with fog, ice slick and snowstorms predicted locally.

Strong wind up to 15-20, 23 m/s is also to hit Kostanay region, Karaganda, Aktobe regions.

Heavy fog, snowstorm and wild wind are to grip today Kyzylorda region.

Fog is to coat Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, Manystau regions.

Fog and ice slick are expected in Almaty region in the nighttime.