Snowstorms and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Sat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set today to face unsteady weather with snow and rain predicted locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, ice slick, snowstorm, high wind gusting 15-20m/s, up to 25 m/s are forecast to hit today North Kazakhstan.

Strong wind is expected to batter East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions.

Fog, ice slick and wild wind are also predicted to sweep across Mangistau.

Patches of fog are to blanket Karaganda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan regions.

Thunderstorms are to strike locally in Almaty region.