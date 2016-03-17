Snowstorms close roads in five regions across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowstorm shut down a number of roads in Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform refers to the press service of the RSE "Kazakhavtodor".

Today Akmola region's authorities have shut down the following roads:

1. "Schuchinsk-Zerenda" 0-80 km;

2. "Astana-Petropavlovsk" 18-230 km;

3. "Kostanay-Auliekol-Surhan" 232-260 km;

4. "Zhaksy-Yesil-Buzuluk" 0-82 km;

5. "Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk" 377-595 km;

6. "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" 856-1141 km;

7. "Kokshetau-Atbasar" 45-184 km;

8. "Astana-Petropavlovsk" 231-293 km;

9. "Astana-Petropavlovsk" 304-341 km;

10. "Kokshetau-Ruzaevka" 2-61 km;

11. "Kokshetau-Omsk" 2-50 km;

12. "Walk Kokshetau" 0-18 km;

13. "Kokshetau-Atbasar" 0-45 km.

Aktobe region due to worsening weather conditions (snow, blowing snow, visibility limitation) has restricted vehicular traffic on the following roads:

1. "Aktobe-Orsk" 39-135 km;

2. "Samara-Shymkent" 773-965 km;

3 "North bypass of Aktobe" 0-39 km.

Karaganda region's Emergency Situations Dept shut down section of roads "Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk" 65-252 km and "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" 1492-1854 km.

Snowstorm, ice slick has restricted vehicular traffic on roads of Kostanay region:

1. "Kostanay-Auliekol-Surhan" 108-232 km;

2. "Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk" 252-377 km;

3. "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" 686-729 km.

Due to deteriorating weather conditions (snow, blowing snow, and visibility restriction) North Kazakhstan region's authorities have introduced traffic restriction for all types of vehicles on all highways of the region.