Snowstorms delay all flights at Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM All the flights are delayed at the Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport due to snowstorms, the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service reports.

The wind gusts reach now 20 m/s, sometimes up to 24 m/s, its Facebook post reads.

The wind is forecast to batter at a speed of 27 m/s. As a result, all domestic and international flights in and out of Kazakh capital are delayed for an indefinite period of time.

Photo credit: pbs.twimg.com



