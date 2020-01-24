Snowstorms, fog and black ice to linger for one more day across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On January 24 the greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face more snowfalls, while heavy precipitations are expected to fall in the country’s southwest, Kazhydromet reports.

Strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s, up to 23-28 m/s, 30 m/s, black ice and ground blizzard are forecast to hit Zhambyl, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Turkestan regions today.

Fog, black ice and snowstorms are to grip Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

High wind is also expected to roll through Akmola region speeding 15-20 m/s accompanied by snowstorms and freezing surface.

Fog, black ice and wind gusting up to15-22 m/s are set to grip Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.

Weather conditions in Aktobe, Atyrau regions are to cause today ice on roadways.