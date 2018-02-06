07:38, 06 February 2018 | GMT +6
Snowstorms, ice expected in Kazakhstan on Tuesday
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, frontal passage will cause snow and snowstorms on the larger part of the country's territory with the exception of south, north and north-west. Mets warn of strong winds, fog, and ice.
Strong winds up to 18-23 m/s and fog are expected in Almaty, Zhambyl and Mangistau regions.
Wind speeds in West Kazakhstan region will be reaching 15-20 m/s. Kazhydromet forecasts fog and ice on the roads.
Parts of Atyrau region will also be covered in fog. Winds here will strengthen up to 18 m/s. Motorists are advised to use caution due to icy road conditions.
Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s and snowstorms are expected in parts of East Kazakhstan region on Tuesday.
Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.