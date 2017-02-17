Snowstorms, strong winds expected on February 17th

ASTANA. KAZINFORM With passage of atmospheric fronts in most parts of Kazakhstan forecasters expect snowfalls. Southern regions will see rainfalls, severe in some parts. Accross the whole country we will still see patchy fog, ice on the roads, snowstorms and strong winds, says Kazhydromet.

Snowstorms and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s expected in Akmola, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

In Mangistau and Kostanay regions - patchy fog, blowing snow, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s.

Patchy fog, strong winds up to 15-25 m/s expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Roads will be icy..

Patchy and ice on the roads in Kyzylorda region.

Same in Almaty region with wind strenggthening up to 15-20 m/s.

In North-Kazakhstan region - patchy fog.