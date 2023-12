NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Snow, snowstorms and black ice are expected to hit three regions and the capital city of Kazakhstan.

On February 18-19 snow and windstorms will batter Nur-Sultan with wind predicted up to 23 m/s.

A strong wind up to 15-20 m/s, 23-28 m/s sometimes up to 30 m/s and more will sweep through Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions. Snow, snowstorms, fog and black ice are forecast to hit locally.