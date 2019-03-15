Snowstorms to hit Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is forecast to face today unsteady weather with precipitations, fog, ice slick, increase of wind, ground blizzard and dust storms locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Strong wind gusting locally up to 23-28 m/s, 30 m/s and more is to sweep across North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions today with snowstorms and ice slick predicted.



Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions are to observe high wind up to 15-20 m/s accompanied by fog, ice slick.



Strong wind and dust storms are expected to batter today Mangystau region.



Fog is forecast to blanket West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe regions in the night.