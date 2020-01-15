Snowstorms to smash into Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A cyclone's hollow, centered over the Kara Sea, will bring precipitation to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to the RSE Kazhydromet.

Snowstorm, fog, ice slick and rude wind of 15-22 m/s gusting to 23 m/s are expected in some areas of Zhambyl, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda and Turkestan regions.

Dense fog, snowstorm and rude wind of 15-20 m/s are also forecast for Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Almaty and Kyzylorda regions.

Blizzard, strong wind gusting to 15-20 m/s are predicted for East Kazakhstan region.

Foggy weather will rule the day in the western parts of the republic including Atyrau, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan regions.