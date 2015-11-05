Snowy and warm weather to descend on Kazakhstan in next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowy and relatively warm weather will descend on Kazakhstan in the upcoming days, according to Kazhydromet.

It will be foggy in western Kazakhstan and windy in southern, eastern and central parts of the country on November 5-7. In most regions mercury will drop to -5°C at night and go up to +3°C at daytime. It will get warmer in southern and southwestern Kazakhstan. Colder temperatures of -5°, +2°C will take hold of Kazakhstan by weekend.