Snowy, foggy conditions forecast across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall, fog, icy conditions, gusty wind and blizzard will persist across most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service.

Gusts of wind ranging from 15 to 20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Almaty and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in Akmola region at nighttime.



Blizzard is forecast to hit some parts of Akmola, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions.



Patches of fog will be observed in Kostanay, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions.



Black ice will cover roads in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions.