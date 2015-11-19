Snowy weather, blizzard forecast for Kazakhstan on Nov 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that snow showers, blizzard, fog, ice-slick and stiff wind will persist in the country today, November 19.

According to Kazhydromet, ground blizzard is expected in Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola and Aktobe regions. Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions. Fog will blanket Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions. Pedestrians and motorists of Mangystau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions will be tormented by black ice.