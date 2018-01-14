EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:11, 14 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Snowy, wintry weather forecast for Sunday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that chances of precipitation will be high across Kazakhstan on Sunday, January 14. According to Kazhydromet, heavy snowfall, fog, black ice, blizzard and strong wind are expected in mountainous areas in southern and southeastern parts of the country.

    Patches of fog will be observed in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Aktobe regions at night and in the morning.

    Wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 20 mps will hit Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts are forecast to reach 23 mps in some parts of Almaty region.

    Blowing snow will douse Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Icy conditions will persist on roads in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions.

