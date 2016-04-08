Сo-op in combating terrorism to be discussed in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Tashkent will host a meeting of the Council of Regional Anti-terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO RATS) under Uzbekistan's chairmanship on Apr.8, RATS press service said.

"The participants will discuss the improvement of the legal framework of cooperation between SCO member states in combating terrorism, separatism and extremism," said the message from RATS.



The meeting will be attended by representatives of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the SCO RATS Executive Committee.



RATS is a permanent body of the SCO. It was established for coordination and cooperation among the competent bodies of the SCO member states in combating terrorism, separatism and extremism, trend.az reports.



The SCO members are China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.



Afghanistan, Iran, Mongolia and Belarus are the SCO observer-countries, while Turkey, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal are dialogue partners.