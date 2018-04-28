Sochi Olympics medalist Denis Ten holds master class in Aytrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Sochi Olympics bronze medalist Denis Ten held a master class for those interested in figure skating in Atyrau. The event gathered over 500 spectators at the local ice palace, Kazinform reports.

60 kids and teenagers aged 3-14, mostly girls, attend figure skating classes in Atyrau region. Most of them are winners of both republican and international tournaments.



"Our children were looking forward to Denis Ten's visit, they watched all of his performances. Now they have the drive to move forward, to achieve new heights," said Viktoriya Li, mother of one of the young figure skaters.





Azamat Beket, head of the Sport and Physical Culture Department, emphasized the importance of Ten's visit to Atyrau. "It is high time to pay attention to winter sports. For instance, to figure skating which has been dynamically developing in Atyrau region," he said.





The Sochi Olympics bronze medalist praised the level of preparation of young Atyrau figure skaters and expressed confidence that the master class will contribute to further development of this sport in Atyrau.



"First of all, I would like to commend local authorities for contributing to the development of sport and figure skating in the region. Children here have all the conditions for training - they have a state-of-the-art ice palace with excellent surface and professional trainers. I believe that figure skating in Atyrau has a great future," Ten noted.







Presently, Denis Ten is out of action and recovers form an injury. He promised to return to the skating rink in the nearest future and teased his fans with a new project.