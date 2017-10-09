EN
    11:45, 09 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Sochi to host meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 11, 2017, Sochi will host a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

    The heads of state are expected to discuss a wide range of issues of further development of cooperation in political, economic and cultural-humanitarian fields, as well as other key areas of the Commonwealth's activities, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

    In particular, at a closed-door meeting, delegates will exchange views on cooperation within the framework of the CIS, discuss issues of chairmanship in the Commonwealth and the date and venue of the next meeting of the Council.

    The enlarged session will discuss important issues concerning further cooperation in the economy, cultural and humanitarian fields, defense policy, external border protection, counter-terrorism, and a number of projects aimed at adapting the Commonwealth to new realities.

     

