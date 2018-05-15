Sochi to host next international meeting on Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The next High-Level International Meeting on Syria will be held in Sochi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev announced, summarizing the results of the Astana Process, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"[The guarantor countries] agreed to hold the next meeting of the Working Group in Ankara in June 2018. Guided by the provisions of the UN Security Council resolution 2254, they reaffirmed their determination to continue joint efforts aimed at advancing the process of the political settlement, through facilitating the implementation of the recommendations of the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi. In this regard, they agreed to hold joint consultations of their high-level representatives with the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria as well as with Syrian parties in order to create conditions to facilitate the beginning of the Constitutional Committee' work in Geneva as soon as possible and carry out such meetings on a regular basis. They decided to hold the next High-Level International Meeting on Syria in Sochi in July 2018," said Yerzhan Ashikbayev.

He also added that the possibility of holding further rounds of the Astana Process in the future is not ruled out.