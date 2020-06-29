Social Development Institute Rukhani Janghyru names new Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By the order of the Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, Daniyar Yessin has been named the new Chairman of the Management Board of the Kazakhstan Social Development Institute Rukhani Janghyru, Kazinform reports.

In a space of a year from June 2019 to June 2020, Daniyar Yessin acted as Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

A law graduate of the Financial Police Academy of Kazakhstan, Yessin also majored in economics at the Kazakhstan-Russia University in 2013. He holds a master's degree in law from the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the Russian President.

He has been studying at KIMEP University under the Executive MBA program since 2016.

He began working at the Financial Police Academy in 1998. Yessin has worked in many senior positions since 2007.

Between 2018 and 2019, he headed the Social Development Office of Nur-Sultan city.

It is important to remind, Daniyar Yessin was relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development after submitting his resignation.