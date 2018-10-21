Social gyms to appear in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Omarkhan Oksikbayev, a deputy of Majilis (the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament) has held a meeting with employees of the City Clinical Hospital No. 5 in Almaty to discuss the main healthcare goals outlined in the latest Presidential Address, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the President emphasized improving the professionalism of healthcare workers as one of the main tasks in the State-of-the-Nation Address.

Oksikbayev noted that social health clubs will appear in all regions of the country.

"The President urged to create the most favorable conditions for our citizens for they could do sports. In the next two years, over 100 health clubs will be built. We should make a comprehensive way toward a healthy lifestyle," he said.

Oksikbayev also mentioned other aspects of the Address, including the rise in healthcare workers' wages up to 20%. In this regard, the Government has allocated more than KZT 5 billion. Last but not least, he highlighted the changes related to digitization and moving away from bureaucracy. By 2020, the transition to online work management is to increase by 70%.

The MP added that the Government gives particular attention to health care. In 2010, annual financing amounted to KZT 574 billion. In 2018, it reached KZT 1 trillion 200 billion, which was 2.7times higher.