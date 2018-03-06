Social initiatives to make people's life better, expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All five initiatives of President Nazarbayev are set to make life of Kazakhstani people better, believes Aigul Kosherbayeva, Director of the Applied Research Institute of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"I believe that all these initiatives are aimed at improving life of our people. The quality of life is one of key components of the country's competitiveness. What we mean when we say that Kazakhstan should enter the world's 30 most developed countries is that the quality of life should improve significantly," Ms Kosherbayeva said.



She also highlighted the most relevant initiatives.



"First of all, offering new opportunities to each Kazakhstani family to buy housing. If the initiative is implemented the right way, people who had no opportunity to buy their own accommodation will get a chance to do it," Kosherbayeva explained.