Social media help make Almaty better - Mayor Baibek

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek said Wednesday social media and Internet help the city administration timely respond to the problems that may arise, Kazinform reports.

Speaking at the regular reporting meeting with the population of the city, Almaty mayor Baibek claimed his administration makes sure local residents play their part in implementation of the five institutional reforms put forward by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The city administration is available to the public 24/7 via Internet and social media.



"Over 120,000 inquiries have been submitted through social media, Internet platforms, public reception offices, and hotlines this year. I would like to say ‘thank you' to Almaty residents for being fully engaged in the life of the city and its problems," Baibek said at the meeting.



In his words, over 700 inquiries have been submitted via e-Government portal, over 5,000 inquiries - through the Nur Otan Party city branch and over 10,000 inquiries - via social media.



Weekly meetings at the city administration especially focus on the problems raised by mass and social media, the mayor stressed.



Baibek went on to remind of a Facebook Group "Gorod dlyz peshekhodov" (City for Pedestrians) with over 600 followers dedicated to the problems of Almaty city. According to him, it has become a good tradition for good samaritans to post about the problems arising in the city in the group.