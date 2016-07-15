Social networks reaction to Nice tragedy (PHOTO, VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hashtags #PrayForNice, #RechercheNice, #AttentatNice got trending topics on social networks a few hours after the Nice terrorist attack.

The attack occurred on the seaside walk Promenade des Anglaise during a firework display, when a truck plowed through a crowd, killing at least 80 people and injuring over 120. At this time, the driver has been identified as a 31-year-old city resident born in Tunisia.