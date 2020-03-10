EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:01, 10 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Social payments will not be reduced, Labor Minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Social payments will not be reduced, said Birzhan Nurymbetov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Answering journalists' questions at a press conference in the Government Nurymbetov stated that the state’s social obligations would be fully fulfilled. He added that the Government has provided KZT3.4 trillion for these purposes.

    He also assured that in the coming years there will be no reduction in social benefits.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Social support Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!