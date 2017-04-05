EN
    12:04, 05 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Social photography exhibition opens in Almaty metro

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM An exhibition of social photography opened at the Moscow station in Almaty metro, according to Bauyrzhan charitable foundation.

    According to the organizers, they wanted to draw people's attention to the most acute problems of society through photography.

    The exhibition includes 50 posters by foreign and Kazakh photographers, and it wil be open until April 19. The event is timed to the first photo contest "Make It Clear", the main theme of which is love.

