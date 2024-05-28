Sofia hosts international conference celebrating 125th anniversary of Kanysh Satbayev

The embassy of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria, together with Satbayev University and the Technical University of Sofia, organized an international online conference to commemorate the 125th anniversary of Kanysh Satbayev's birth, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The event featured attendees from both universities, including Satbayev’s grandson Gani Satbayev, and other academic and scientific representatives from Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.

Satbayev University's first vice-rector, Samgat Yermekbayev, highlighted Kanysh Satbayev's significant contributions to geology and the scientific community, emphasizing his visionary work and impact on Kazakhstan's industrial development.

Lidia Galabova, vice-rector of the Technical University of Sofia, also commended Satbayev’s influence on metallogenic science and geology, underlining the importance of continued collaborative events.

Gani Satbayev shared personal recollections of his grandfather, adding a personal dimension to the commemorations.

The conference's second part focused on future collaboration between the two universities, discussing joint innovative projects, student exchanges, and cultural interactions, aiming for long-term mutually beneficial partnerships.