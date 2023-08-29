Sofia hosts photo exhibition to mark International Day against Nuclear Tests

SOFIA. KAZINFORM – A thematic photo exhibition dedicated to the International Day against Nuclear Tests and the 32nd Anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site opened in the Sofia Library, which is one of the largest cultural, educational and scientific support institutions in Bulgaria, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event was attended by members of the Friends of Kazakhstan Club, representatives of the Kazakh diaspora, the Bulgarian public and the media.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev focused special attention on the significance of this memorable date for the Kazakhstani people and the country’s global initiatives in the field of building a world free of nuclear weapons.

In turn, the Director of the Sofia Library Julia Tsinzova noted that the photo exhibition clearly demonstrates the principled approach and invaluable contribution of Kazakhstan in the field of nuclear nonproliferation. According to her, the country is real example of responsible state in the world.