Sokolok dam bursts in Atyrau region

Large amounts of water and strong wind force collapse of the Sokolok dam along the Sokolok channel in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency cites the operational headquarters for emergency response of Atyrau region.

According to the headquarters, the Sokolok channel is one of the key elements of the network of water redistribution in the Zhaiyk (Ural) River from Atyrau city. The city has two floodwater protection lines.

The second protection line (dam) has been fortified with sand bags and expanded in accordance with the Baltic normal height system.

Round-the-clock patrol is in place as well as additional vehicles are sent to the site for prompt response in case the situation changes.