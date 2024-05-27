Sokolok’s bank reinforcement continues in Atyrau region

Active work is underway to strengthen the banks of the Sokolok Canal, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to the Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the Atyrau.

Approximately 30 units of special equipment and 100 personnel are involved in this work, which is being conducted on a 24-hour basis. According to Olzhas Sultanov, the responsible coordinator for this area, there is no danger to the city.

Sultanov stated the work is actively being carried out, the banks are additionally fortified, and efforts are being made to ensure that the city is not affected by water. He added that a special plan is in place in case of a dam breach, and that all the necessary power and equipment are ready.

The total length of the dams along the Sokolok Canal is 32 kilometers, with a height of 3 meters.

Earlier reports indicated that the Sokolok’s dam in the Atyrau region had broken.