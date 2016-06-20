Solar Impulse sets off on 90-hour Atlantic crossing

LONDON. KAZINFORM The Solar Impulse 2 aircraft has set off from New York to cross the Atlantic, one of the toughest stages of its attempt to fly around the globe using solar energy.

The pilot, Bertrand Piccard, will attempt to reach Seville in Spain in about 90 hours.

It is the first ever attempt to cross the Atlantic in a purely solar-powered aircraft.

Mr Piccard takes short naps while the plane is in flight.

The Atlantic crossing will be "the longest distance we have had to fly this year," the Solar Impulse team said.

The flight was supposed to begin on Sunday but was delayed by bad weather.

