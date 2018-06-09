Solar manufacturing cluster to be launched in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cooperation Agreement for renewable energy projects was signed, with the assistance of Kazakh Invest, during a meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council in Beijing, the Kazakh Prime Minister's press service reports.

Kazakh Invest, the French company of ECM Technologies, and China's CEEC-NWPC International signed a tripartite agreement to establish a joint venture during negotiations held in France last week. In addition to the manufacturing of a full range of solar cells, the agreement also covers the turnkey construction of solar power stations. The first orders are planned to be implemented in Russia (300MW) and Central Asian countries. Besides, with the assistance of Kazakh Invest, Chinese companies are launching high-tech production facilities in Kazakhstan.

CEO of Kazakh Invest Saparbek Tuyakbayev said that 15 projects, mainly innovative manufacturing, have been signed within the Business Council.

For instance, Assistant President of CITIC Construction Co. Yang Jianqiang and the head of the national company signed an Agreement on manufacturing lubricants, gasoline, diesel, mineral fuel and liquefied hydrocarbon gases. The agreements with Hebei Hua Tong Cable which are aimed at the project for manufacturing cable products in Karaganda region, Kazakhstan.

In addition, documents on the development of a biochemical cluster in Kazakhstan were signed between KazAzot, Cathay Industrial Biotech, and CITIC Construction Co.; Roadmap for the further development of the automobile cluster between Allure Group of Companies, Baiterek Managing Holding, and China's CMC; a Memorandum on organizing assembly of tractors between Agromashholding KZ and YTO, as well as an Agreement of Cooperation in renewable energy projects between Kazakh Invest, French ECM Technologies, and Chinese CEEC-NWPC International.

It should be mentioned that $300 million investment for the construction of solar stations in Kazakhstan is expected to be attracted with the participation of NPWC and Chinese financial institutions.

It is to be recalled that about 40 documents worth USD 13 bln have been signed today at the 5th sitting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council in Beijing.