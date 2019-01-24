Solar plant put on stream in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region has started its large-scale transition to green technologies. The 100 MW solar power station, recognized as the largest one in Central Asia, was put into operation in Saran, Kazinform reports.

307,000 voltaic panels are stretching over 164 ha to convert solar power to electrical energy. The solar panels can produce about 10-15 MW even on the cloudiest day. The operating life of the panels is 40 years.



The solar plant is the private project. A group of the European companies has invested USD 137 mln into the project.



According to Governor of the region Yerlan Koshanov, 33 large investment projects worth KZT 1 trln are being implemented in the region so far. 17 projects are being realized with participation of foreign presence.



The same day the investors from the EU and the Karaganda region's administration signed a memorandum. The businessmen expressed their readiness to invest USD 500 mln into the development of alternative energy sources in years to come. It is planned to build three or four more green energy facilities there.





