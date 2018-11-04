Solar power plant to appear in Kazakhstan's Turkistan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Construction of the Zadarya-1 solar power plant in the Arys city of Kazakhstan's Turkistan region has begun, Turkistan Invest reported.

The project worth more than 7 billion tenge will be implemented at the expense of foreign investments. The capacity of the solar power plant will be 14 megawatts, Trend.az reports.



"A land plot of 30 hectares was allocated for the construction of the solar power plant, on which the project company KazGreenTekSolar LLP began construction and installation work in mid-October," the message reads.



The sole founder of the company is the French Urbasolar SAS company, which is also the general contractor of construction work.



The commissioning of the plant and the start of electricity supply are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019.



The project will produce clean energy, which is a high value-added consumer product. Moreover, it will increase the share of renewable energy in the total energy generation of Kazakhstan. The share is planned to reach 3 percent by 2020.



Urbasolar SAS has been developing, building and operating large-scale solar power plants since 2006, and has been present in Kazakhstan since 2012. Today the company is the market leader in France and it is expanding its international presence.