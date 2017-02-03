16:35, 03 February 2017 | GMT +6
Soldier shoots attacker in Paris
PARIS. KAZINFORM The suspect armed with a knife attacked a soldier guarding the Louvre in Paris, Kazinform correspondent reports citing local media.
Reports say soldier fired five shots seriously injuring the man. The attacker had a backpack, however no explosives were found at him.
Investigation is underway to establish the causes of the incident.
Interior Ministry said they are treating the incident as "serious".
The museum has been evacuated.