EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:35, 03 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Soldier shoots attacker in Paris

    None
    None
    PARIS. KAZINFORM The suspect armed with a knife attacked a soldier guarding the Louvre in Paris, Kazinform correspondent reports citing local media.

    Reports say soldier fired five shots seriously injuring the man. The attacker had a backpack, however no explosives were found at him.

    Investigation is underway to establish the causes of the incident.

    Interior Ministry said they are treating the incident as "serious".

    The museum has been evacuated.

     

    Tags:
    Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!