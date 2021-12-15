EN
    16:00, 15 December 2021

    Solemn event dated to 30th anniv of Kazakhstan’s Independence starts in Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A solemn event with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence has started in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The video of the entire event will be broadcast by Kazakhstani TV channels at 21:30 pm Nur-Sultan time.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan celebrates its Independence Day for the 30th time this year.

    The country opened a new page in its history on 16 December 1991 by attaining the status of an independent state.

    The same day First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the constitutional law «On state independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan».

    The Independence Day is celebrated in line with the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


