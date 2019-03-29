Solskjaer confirmed as permanent Manchester United manager

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been confirmed as Manchester United's permanent manager, the club said this week, EFE reports.

The former striker, who played for the team from 1996 until his retirement in 2004, took over as caretaker manager in December after Jose Mourinho was sacked.



"From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club," said Solskjaer, who began his coaching career at United as a reserve and youth team coach.



"It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here", he added.



As a player, Solskjaer was an integral part of the club's unprecedented success during the late 1990s and early 2000s, and scored the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final which sealed an historic treble for United.



The Norwegian, who has been awarded a three-year contract, won his first eight games in charge, and has led the team to 14 victories and two draws in 19 matches in all competitions.



Their away form has been especially impressive, featuring memorable victories at Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16.



After taking over with the club in sixth place in the English Premier League, 11 points off the Champions League qualification places, Solskjaer has led a remarkable turnaround which has seen United close the gap and rise to fifth, just three points behind Spurs in third place.



"The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we've done so far."



"This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I'm beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve."



Club executive vice chairman, Ed Woodward, praised Solskjaer's positive impact since his return to the club from managing Norwegian side Molde.



"Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves", Woodward said.



"More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club. This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward."