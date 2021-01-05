Some 1,200 treated for coronavirus in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region which remains in the coronavirus ‘red’ zone confirmed 149 more coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

4 of them are from Atyrau city, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. 91 coronavirus-positive patients are staying at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 38 at district and 778 at infectious diseases hospital at Tengiz oilfield. 43 beat coronavirus in the last day.