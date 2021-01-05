EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:37, 05 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Some 1,200 treated for coronavirus in Atyrau rgn

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region which remains in the coronavirus ‘red’ zone confirmed 149 more coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    4 of them are from Atyrau city, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. 91 coronavirus-positive patients are staying at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 38 at district and 778 at infectious diseases hospital at Tengiz oilfield. 43 beat coronavirus in the last day.


    Tags:
    Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!