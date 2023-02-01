Some 10,000 took online course at skills.enbek.kz platform

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year some 9,800 Kazakhstanis, including 1,400 jobless, took online courses at the skills.enbek.kz occupational training platform.

As of today, the platform has 207,900 registered users. This year the number of those attending online courses grew by 15,400, Kazinform reports referring to the Labor and Social Protection Ministry’s press service.

Some 300 out of 1,500 unemployed are young people mainly from Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay regions as well as Shymkent city.

The platform offers 179 online courses, 124 of which are free of charge. The duration of the courses lasts from 1 to 72 hours. At the close of 2022 platform added 8 more unpaid online courses in agriculture, education, IT, ecology, and labor protection spheres.

As earlier reported, skills.enbek.kz is aimed at upgrading the skills of the population at large and promoting the lifelong learning concept.

Any user can access the platform at https://skills.enbek.kz/.