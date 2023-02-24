Some 100 coronavirus patients staying in hospitals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of February 24 some 1,635 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, with 99 staying in the hospitals, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Of which 1,464 are treated at home.

Three coronavirus patients are in critical condition, four in extremely critical condition, while one is on life support.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan had detected 98 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.