Some 100 Kazakhstanis are held in slavery in territory of Golden Triangle

Some 100 Kazakhstanis are being held in slavery in the Golden Triangle, a region in northeastern Myanmar, northwestern Thailand and northern Laos. For the past two years around 200 citizens of Kazakhstan have been enslaved, Kazinform News Agency reports.

28 Kazakhstanis were released from labor slavery with the help of the Kazakh Embassy. Notably, 60 nationals of Kazakhstan managed to return home themselves without addressing the Embassy. 100 Kazakhstanis are reportedly kept in labor slavery in the territories of the said countries, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov told journalists in Astana.

He said there are no guarantees that Kazakhstanis kept in slavery in these countries are still safe and sound. Some of them are staying there voluntarily due to high salaries, some of them just resolved themselves to the fact.

It is noteworthy two Kazakhstani women from Almaty and Aktobe were freed from labor slavery in the Golden Triangle. They are on their way home.